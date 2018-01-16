17-year-old driver, adult passengers charged after pursuit that ended with light pole falling onto MPD squad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three Milwaukee men have been charged after prosecutors say they led police on a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a concrete light pole, which then fell onto a squad car, injuring two officers.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, Jan. 5, Milwaukee police officers spotted a vehicle reportedly taken in an armed robbery earlier in the day, in the drive-thru the Wendy's near 27th and Capitol. They attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit began, reaching 80 miles-per-hour. Investigators say the Kia Soul led police southbound on 27th, at times in the opposing lane of traffic, and cut through occupied parking lots.

Another MPD squad took over the pursuit, which ended when the Kia slammed into a light pole near 12th and North, which caused it to fall on top of the pursuing MPD squad. The officers inside were injured; one suffering a head injury and the other a back injury. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I was in my house and I just heard a big ole 'boom,'" Shavanada Hopson said. "It was just a scary situation."

The driver and two passengers fled from the Kia after it crashed, but they were eventually arrested.

The driver, 17-year-old Darrion Williams, has been charged with the following:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent

Obstructing an officer

His passengers -- Deveone Peterson, 22 and Calvin Hathaway, 21 were charged with obstructing an officer.

Williams and Peterson made their initial appearances in court on Jan. 9, where $2,500 cash bond was set for Williams, and a $500 signature bond was set for Peterson. Hathaway was in court Jan. 10, and cash bond was set at $1,000.

All three will be back in court Jan. 17.

An MPD spokesman declined to offer an update on the officers' conditions.

