19-year-old New Holstein man was 'passing around' revolver when it went off, striking him in the head

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. — Authorities have identified the victim of an accidental shooting in the northeastern Wisconsin town of New Holstein.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department says 19-year-old Brandon Paulson, of New Holstein, was with a group of people who were passing around a .38-caliber revolver Saturday night. In a statement Tuesday, the department says Paulson is believed to have been handling the gun when it went off, striking him in the head. He was flown to a hospital, where he died.

No one else was injured. The incident remains under investigation.