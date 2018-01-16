9.4 million LEDs: New Daktronics scoreboard hoisted into place in new Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE — Contractors hoisted into place on Tuesday morning, January 16th the main Daktronics center-hung scoreboard for the new Bucks arena.

With 9.4 million LEDs, the Daktronics scoreboard is 3,922 total square feet and features four high definition displays, making it the largest four-equal sided scoreboard in an NBA-only arena. Each of the four main displays is 25 feet tall and 29 feet wide. Each has full high-definition resolution (1,152 x 1,344), much like home theater HDTVs, which will provide a superior viewing experience to all fans. The new scoreboard will be lit up in March.

“While we are getting a big quantity of the scoreboard, we’re also trying to make sure we’re getting top quality as well,” said Alex Lasry, Senior V.P. of the Milwaukee Bucks. “When you go to any arena around the NBA, what you’re seeing is people really looking for a crisp picture. I think what we’ve been able to provide with our arena, it’s not only one of the biggest — it will be one of the crispest. It’s not what you’re getting in the Bradley Center.”

Officials say the new Bucks arena is now 80 percent complete with more than half of the seats now installed. It is anticipated the arena will open on time and on budget.