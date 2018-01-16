× AG Schimel says DOJ will ‘aggressively pursue’ businesses that sell synthetic marijuana

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin attorney general’s office has warned Madison-area retailers about the consequences of selling synthetic marijuana.

The warning from Attorney General Brad Schimel on Tuesday follows a settlement the state reached last month with Capitol Petro stores, which agreed to pay nearly $1.3 million for violating state law by selling synthetic cannabinoids at its Madison stores. The products go by names such as Spice, K2 and Kush.

A consent judgment approved last month prohibits Capitol Petro from selling the products again.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal , Schimel says in a letter to 20 other convenience stores, tobacco shops and other retailers that the Department of Justice will “aggressively pursue” businesses that sell synthetic cannabinoids. He says businesses and owners may be subject to substantial forfeitures and criminal penalties.