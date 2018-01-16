Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKSVILLE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Art Below Zero Ice Sculptures in Franksville. Art Below Zero features work by Max Bollkman Zuleta. He creates ice sculptures, ice carvings, ice luges, and ice logos. Art Below Zero will be creating the ice bars in the Third Ward this winter at St. Paul's Fish Company, Cafe Benelux, and The Wicked Hop.

About Art Below Zero (website)

Art Below Zero excels at creating incomparable ice sculptures of distinction and providing impressive service. Let’s collaborate to design an original sculpture of uncompromising beauty to elevate your event, or select from our extensive online gallery of superb ice masterpieces. Every Art Below Zero ice sculpture is meticulously executed to your specifications using both hand sculpting and state-of-the-art CNC computerized technology. Delivery to your location is no obstacle for Art Below Zero. We serve not only Milwaukee, Madison, Lake Geneva, Chicago and the Whole Wide World, but also maintain global alliances to provide you with delivery and tactical assistance anywhere in the world.

About Master Carver Max Zuleta (website)