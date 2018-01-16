FOX6 Anchor/Investigator Brad Hicks accepts 2018 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award

NEW YORK -- Brad Hicks accepted on Tuesday evening, January 16th a 2018 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award. FOX6 was chosen as the winner of this prestigious award for Hicks' investigative piece, Men on the Margin. Click the links below to view the stories included in the series.
Men on the Margin challenged public opinion about laws put in place to protect children from convicted child sex offenders; laws which may actually put children at even greater risk. Men on the Margin was produced by Investigative Reporter/Anchor Brad Hicks, Kale Zimny, Jerry Imig, Josh Dewar, Tim Primeau, Aaron Frye, Dave Michuda, Jim Wilson and Craig Sween.
WITI is one of only five local television stations in the country to receive a silver baton for investigative reporting.
Men on the Margin series from Investigative Reporter Brad Hicks
- Constitutional controversy: Why sex offenders suing southeast Wisconsin cities
- Perfectly legal: Sex offenders living inside child safety zones the norm in Wisconsin; otherwise, they’d be homeless
- Men on the margin: Are buffer zones the sex offender solution?
- “If this is winning, I don’t want it:” Convicted sex offender talks about life after being released from prison
- Underground and off the grid: Lawmakers work to solve issue of homeless sex offenders