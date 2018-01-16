Live: Update from officials after siblings were being held captive in CA home

Cold and flu season: Doctor dispels some common myths about how it spreads

Posted 9:51 am, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 09:55AM, January 16, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Every where you go you hear it -- coughing and sneezing. The cold and flu season is definitely here -- and Dr. Stephanie McDearmon with Aurora Health Care joins Real Milwaukee with some ways you can prevent getting sick.