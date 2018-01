× Flight for Life called to 60th St. and 32nd Ave. in Kenosha for pedestrian struck by vehicle

KENOSHA — Flight for Life was called Tuesday evening, Jan. 16 after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Kenosha.

It happened near 60th St. and 32nd Ave. — and police said the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.