× George Webb celebrates 70 years in business with 7 classic cheeseburgers for $7

MILWAUKEE — George Webb Restaurants, who’s very first restaurant opened at the corner of Ogden and Van Buren in Milwaukee, is celebrating 70 years of business. To honor the milestone, you can get SEVEN George Webb’s classic cheeseburgers for just $7 from January 16th through March 31st.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 70 years and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our community and loyal customers,” said Ryan Stamm, vice president of George Webb Restaurants. “Which is why we want to celebrate the only way we know how – with our iconic classic cheeseburger, made fresh, just the way George made it back in 1948.”

According to a news release, the “hamburger parlor” — which serves breakfast 24/7 — is known for its double clocks, outrageous baseball predictions, friendly service and made-to-order favorites.

Over the years, the hometown favorite has evolved from a “simple lunch counter operation” to a “full-service family restaurant.”

The restaurant says the success comes from the franchise owners, who are a dedicated group of people who operate 75 percent of the restaurants.

According to a news release, “Every time they crack an egg or ladle out a helping of chili, they call on the spirit of founder George Webb and his values.”

There are 31 locations throughout Milwaukee, Brookfield, Cedarburg, Franklin, Germantown, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Hartford, Kenosha, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Peshtigo, Racine, Sussex, Waukesha, Wauwatosa, and West Bend.