Milwaukee Bucks: Check out the Giannis ‘Pass’ (or snap) that has everyone talking!

MILWAUKEE — It’s the pass fans of the Milwaukee Bucks are talking about. But it might be better to call it a long snap.

During the team’s game against the Washington Wizards on Monday, January 15th, Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off some basketball magic — with a football spin. He essentially long-snapped the basketball to Khris Middleton on one fast break. That led to one of the easiest scores of the day.

Milwaukee ended up beating the Wizards 104-95 in a matinee in Washington.