× Summerfest announces Dave Matthews Band to perform July 1st

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest revealed on Tuesday morning, January 16th that Dave Matthews Band is coming to the Big Gig to perform on Sunday, July 1st.

Officials announced that Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Tickets for Dave Matthews Band can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.