Wisconsin Assembly to vote on breast density alert bill

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would require mammogram providers to notify women if they have dense breast tissue.

Supporters of the bipartisan measure say that information will help to empower them to make better choices about their health care since it is more difficult to detect cancerous tumors in women with dense breast tissue.

The bill requires providers to give women a notice explaining that they have what is known as “dark tissue” and they can talk with their doctor about it means and whether they need additional cancer screening.

The measure is co-sponsored by Sen. Alberta Darling, a breast cancer survivor. She says the notice will ensure that women in Wisconsin can begin detecting breast cancer as early as possible.