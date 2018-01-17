× Bobby Butler leads Ads to 4-3 win over Griffins with 2 goals and an assist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bobby Butler scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-3 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Van Andel Arena.

Butler moved into a tie with three other players for the AHL lead in goals with 19.

Milwaukee scored three goals in the third period to come away with the victory. Butler scored his second goal of the game at 3:30 of the third period after he intercepted a pass at the Admirals blue line and took off on a shorthanded breakaway. Butler’s shot from between the circles beat the goalie over his left hand for his 19th goal of the year. It was his first shorthanded goal of the year.

Harry Zolnierczyk gave Milwaukee its first lead at 4:24 of the third period. Butler chipped the puck into the Griffins zone and Zolnierczyk chased it down. Zolnierczyk spun and fired a wrist shot off the goalpost and in for his 14th goal of the season. Butler picked up the lone assist.

Trevor Murphy scored the game-winner for Milwaukee with a wrist shot from the left point that trickled through the legs of Coreau at 13:22 of the third. Murphy’s fifth goal of the season was assisted by Petter Granberg and Mark Zengerle, who won the faceoff on the play.

The Griffins scored a goal with 5.2 seconds remaining when Eric Tangradi deflected a Matt Ford shot into the goal.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring at 5:48 of the first period. Filip Hronek’s pass from the right point went to the left circle. Matt Puempel caught the feed and slid a pass to the right post for a tap-in from Ben Street. It was Street’s seventh goal of the season.

The Griffins claimed a 2-0 lead with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 9:31 of the second period. Matt Lorito passed the puck from the right corner toward the left post. An Admirals defender knocked the puck away but Puempel grabbed it in the slot and fired a shot into the goal for his 15th tally of the year.

Milwaukee got on the board at 16:58 of the second period. Alex Carrier held the puck at the right point and slid a pass to the left circle where Butler’s one-timer found the back of the net. It was Butler’s 18th goal of the season. Carrier and Jimmy Oligny picked up the helpers.

Ads goalie Anders Lindback stopped 28 shots to earn his league-leading 18th win of the season.

Milwaukee returns home to host Grand Rapids Friday, Jan. 19 at Panther Arena.