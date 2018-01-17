× Chronic wasting disease discovered in 4-year-old deer in West Allis

MILWAUKEE — The first case of chronic wasting disease has been found in Milwaukee County.

The Department of Natural Resources says the disease was found in a 4-year-old deer in West Allis. The discovery in the state’s most populous county comes 16 years after the fatal wildlife disease was first found in Wisconsin.

The DNR says it will survey other deer within a 10-mile radius to determine if others have been infected. A three-year ban against baiting or feeding deer in Milwaukee County takes effect Feb 1.

CWD has affected 46 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, meaning there have been reported cases of the disease or infected deer have been found close to their borders.