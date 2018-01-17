× Gov. Walker says he’s waiting for results of investigations into jail before making final decision on sheriff

MILWAUKEE — The search for Milwaukee County’s next sheriff could take longer than anticipated.

Governor Scott Walker previously said he wanted to appoint an interim sheriff around the start of the year. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, he said he’s waiting to see how several different investigations into the Milwaukee County Jail play out.

Richard Schmidt has been filling in since August, when David Clarke resigned.

Walker said Schmidt is fully capable of running the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the jail until a final decision is made.

“He is one of the finalists, but for us, we want to know what their findings are there so we know what the right appointment may be with the issues with the jail,” Walker said.

Walker didn’t elaborate on how long the sheriff search may take. There are five finalists being considered for the job: