Grafton man arrested, accused in connection with anthrax threat against UPS Store employees

GRAFTON — A Grafton man, 44, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 17, accused in connection with an anthrax threat against UPS Store employees at the store on Port Washington Rd., while attempting to return some electronics.

It happened around 3:15 p.m.

Police were called out to the store for a report of an individual making a threat involving anthrax, and employees stated a man came into the store attempting to send some electronics equipment back. In doing so, the suspect stated that the electronics box had anthrax in it and that he hoped the recipients would all die.

The suspect was identified, contacted and ultimately returned to the Grafton Police Department.

After consulting with hazmat experts and the FBI regarding exposure and contamination concerns, the suspect was interviewed and ultimately taken into custody.

Ozaukee County hazmat crews, the Grafton Fire Department and the City of Milwaukee Fire Department’s hazmat personnel and equipment responded and tested the suspects’ vehicle and the electronics he was returning, and preliminary results have come back negative for anthrax.

The electronics were seized, appropriately packaged and turned over to the FBI for more thorough and conclusive testing.

Meanwhile, the suspect was transported to the Ozaukee County Jail.

No injuries were reported.