Winter weather advisory for blowing snow in Sheboygan County from 1pm – 9pm

High-tech hotels: Technology continues to get an upgrade at hotels

Posted 10:19 am, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:20AM, January 17, 2018

When you're staying at a hotel -- a phone call to the front desk used to be the best way to get more towels or order room service. But these days, texting is taking over. You can now place all kinds of requests right from your cell phone -- and who's answering these messages might surprise your.