“Indoor golf simulators:” It’s the perfect place to work on your golf game all winter long

WAUKESHA -- Snow may be covering the golf courses around Wisconsin -- but that doesn't mean you can't get out and play 18. Carl spent the morning at the Wisconsin Indoor Golf Center, where it's perfect weather all winter long.

About the Wisconsin Indoor Golf Center (website)

Wisconsin Indoor Golf Center spares no expense in bringing the highest quality indoor golf simulators to golfers in Waukesha, Milwaukee, Pewaukee, and Madison. Wisconsin Indoor Golf Center is open between 8AM and 10PM Sunday thru Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8AM to 12AM. Schedule a tee time online for the Waukesha indoor golf simulator and our indoor golf techs will gladly assist you.

