Marine with ties to Rock County stabbed to death at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A Marine with ties to Rock County was killed Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Scott Weberpal told FOX6’s sister station WMTV in Madison that his son, Ethan Barclay-Weberpal, was stabbed to death on the San Diego County Marine base.

According to his father, Barclay-Weberpal attended both Parker High School in Janesville and Whitewater High School in Whitewater.

A second Marine was taken into custody.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is handling the investigation.