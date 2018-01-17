Port Milwaukee takes delivery of 7,000 tons of road salt mined in Canada

Road salt delivered at Port Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — With all the snow that’s fallen in the last few days, communities throughout southeast Wisconsin have been chewing into their inventory of road salt. But Port Milwaukee is already stocking up its supplies.

The port took delivery on Wednesday, January 17th of some 7,000 tons of road salt. The salt was delivered by the ship Algowood. That vessel arrived carrying 26,000 tons of salt from Goderich, Ontario. Mines in that city supply much of the road salt used in this region.

Road salt delivered at Port Milwaukee

After the delivery, hundreds of truck drivers loaded up salt — and took it to their communities.

Officials say approximately 950,000 tons of salt moved through Port Milwaukee in 2017.

Road salt delivered at Port Milwaukee

