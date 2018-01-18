MPD officer accidentally shot by fellow officer responding to disturbance of man with knives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two people are hurt, including a Milwaukee police officer, following a shooting that happened near Hawley and Main Thursday evening, January 18th.

Milwaukee police District 3 officers were called to the area for a report of a man who was armed with knives. During the incident, an officer discharged his duty weapon multiple times, striking the suspect in the leg and inadvertently shot another officer in the foot.

The officer who was shot is a 25-year-old who has five-and-a-half years with the department. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, was also taken to Froedtert for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave. Officials say he's been with the department for less than a year.

Those who live nearby are left shaken.

"I'm still nervous because something bad could've happened. There's a lot going on you never know it could be right outside your house," said Claudia Reyes, lives nearby.

When asked if the suspect attempted to point the knives at the officers, MPD says that is under investigation.