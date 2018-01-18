Bayside police: Squad nearly struck by texting driver after 2 squads almost hit by suspect vehicle during pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE -- Bayside police are reminding motorists of Wisconsin's "Move Over Law," after a squad was nearly struck on I-43 by a vehicle driven by a texting driver.

Police said Thursday, Jan. 18 a Bayside officer was assisting a disabled vehicle on the side of I-43 when the texting driver came close to striking the squad.

Officers caught up with him, and he was stopped and ticketed.

Bayside police said not only is it important to move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles with their lights flashing, it's also state law.

That wasn't the only close call for Bayside police this week. Dashcam video shows a high-speed chase that led to two officers nearly being hit, and the suspect is at large as of Thursday. Police said they hope releasing the video will lead to an arrest. Police thought it would be a routine traffic stop. An officer ran the license plates of the vehicle in front of him and found the owner had a warrant out for his arrest.

A pursuit then began.

Dashcam video shows the vehicle sped away from officers, at times reaching speeds between 90 and 100 miles-per-hour. The pursuing officer turned off his lights and sirens, hoping less pressure would cause the suspect to stop driving so recklessly. A few minutes into the pursuit, the officer called for other squads in the area to help catch the suspect.

A Fox Point police officer replied, and said he was setting up spike strips. The suspect vehicle dodged the strips -- nearly striking the squad car in the process. The suspect turned around and narrowly escaped again -- nearly striking a second officer with his vehicle.

The pursuit lasted for several more minutes, but eventually the police called it off.

Police said they know who owns the suspect vehicle, but they aren't sure whether that person was the person driving the vehicle at the time of the pursuit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bayside police.