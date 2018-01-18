Dry and damaged hair: Ways to revamp your hair routine to bring back the shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you trying to fight the frizz -- or maybe save your scalp? Winter brings its own set of hair woes and our stylist, Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon, joins Real Milwaukee to help you take care of them.

1. Drying Your Hair Correctly: Drying your hair out completely can be a pain, especially if you have long hair. But you should never put your hair up while it is still damp. Damp hair and scalps attract a lot of problems like dandruff, breakage, and split ends. The best way to dry your hair is to gently squeeze the excess moisture out with a towel and then use a blow dryer on the cool setting. If you are using hot air to speed things up, ensure that you are holding the dryer at least 15 centimeters away from your hair.

2. Condition Your Hair Correctly: Your hair needs all the moisture it can get during winter, and this makes conditioning a vital part of your hair care routine. Using hair oils and deep conditioning packs at least once a week becomes vital for maintaining the health of your hair. It is important that you end every wash with a conditioner. Shampoo your hair and then rinse it thoroughly. Once all the lather has been rinsed out, start applying the conditioner from the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair. Concentrate on the ends as they are the oldest and most damaged parts of your hair. Leave the conditioner in for a few minutes and then rinse it out with cool or lukewarm water. It is advised to end a wash with cool water as this will seal in the moisture and leave your hair feeling smooth and looking lustrous.

3. Control Frizz Correctly: One of the most annoying things about winter is all of the static. To tackle this, use a vented hair brush that has a combination of plastic and boar bristles while combing your hair. Wash your hair only with lukewarm water, not hot water, as the latter will strip away the natural oils that protect and nourish your hair. Apply a leave-in conditioner to keep your hair smooth.