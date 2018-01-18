Family fun: Conquer your cabin fever during Winterfest at the Boerner Botanical Gardens

HALES CORNERS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Boerner Botanical Gardens to preview Winterfest. Conquer your cabin fever with: winter nature walks, indoor and outdoor games and activities, hot drinks and family fun! FREE admission; $5 suggested donation for winter nature walks. Call 414-525-5661 for more information.

Membership details (website)

As a member of the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens (FBBG), you help support one of Wisconsin’s most unique and beautiful natural spaces.

Your membership makes a difference!

The Gardens were developed as a place of beauty, an outdoor classroom and a living museum for all to enjoy. The Gardens are owned and managed by Milwaukee County.