Family fun: Conquer your cabin fever during Winterfest at the Boerner Botanical Gardens

Posted 10:08 am, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:42AM, January 18, 2018

HALES CORNERS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Boerner Botanical Gardens to preview Winterfest. Conquer your cabin fever with: winter nature walks, indoor and outdoor games and activities, hot drinks and family fun! FREE admission; $5 suggested donation for winter nature walks. Call 414-525-5661 for more information.

Membership details (website)

As a member of the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens (FBBG), you help support one of Wisconsin’s most unique and beautiful natural spaces.

Your membership makes a difference!
The Gardens were developed as a place of beauty, an outdoor classroom and a living museum for all to enjoy. The Gardens are owned and managed by Milwaukee County.

All Membership Levels Include

  • Free Unlimited Admission to the Gardens

  • 10% Discount in the FBBG Gift Shop

  • 10% Discount in Nell’s Garden Cafe*

  • Discounts on FBBG classes and events

  • In Season Newsletter

  • Membership Appreciation Event

  • Reciprocal admissions to over 300 American Horticultural Society Gardens (www.ahsgardening.org)