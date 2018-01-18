Just revealed: Wisconsin State Fair welcomes Casting Crowns to Main Stage on Aug. 6

Posted 11:53 am, January 18, 2018, by

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 13: Josh Mix, Melodee Devevo, Juan DeVevo, Mark Hall, Chris Huffman, and Brian Scoggin of musical group Casting Crowns pose in the press room during the 2015 Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Thursday, Jan. 18 a new addition to the lineup of shows for this year’s fair. Christian rock band Casting Crowns will take the Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 6.

A news release indicates Casting Crowns will showcase hits like “Praise You in This Storm,” “Until the Whole World Hears” and “Glorious Day.” Band members Mark, Juan, Chris, Megan, Melodee, Brian and Josh got their start in Daytona Beach in 1999, and have since sold more than 10 million records. The group recently released its newest album, “The Very Next Thing,” which features the single “One Step Away.”

Seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets include fair admission when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.

