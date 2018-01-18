× Police: 17-year-old boy shot, injured in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday, January 18th around 9:20 a.m.

Police say a 17-year old Milwaukee boy was shot at a location still being determined and was driven to the area of 44th and Locust.

He suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

MPD is seeking suspects and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.