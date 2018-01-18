Prosecutors: Grafton man admits to anthrax threat while returning cable box at UPS Store; says it was ‘a joke’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- A Grafton man is facing a misdemeanor charge, accused of showing up at a UPS Store and indicating he had anthrax in a box he was looking to return.

David Turiciano, 44, of Grafton faces one count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 17, police were called out to the UPS Store on Port Washington Rd. near Washington St. -- where they met with a manager who indicated a man entered the store with an AT&T U-Verse cable box, and began handing it over to a worker, indicating "the unit was full of anthrax and he wanted AT&T people to receive it and die." The man was told to take the unit out of the store and leave, as employees wouldn't pick it up. That's when the complaint indicates the suspect said something in Russian believed to be a possible expletive.

Police were given a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle, and made contact with Turiciano, who "indicated he had made the comments but they were intended as a joke."

"While these threats are not very common, here we take them seriously," Scott Ziegler with Ozaukee County Emergency Management said. "When you make those kinds of statements and threats even though it's maybe sarcastic or as a joke , given the potential it has to be looked into."

A hazmat unit from Milwaukee responded to the UPS Store and determined there was no anthrax present. The FBI took possession of the box for further testing.

He was in court Thursday, Jan. 18 for a bail/bond hearing. He pleaded not guilty, and further proceedings were set for March 5.

Signature bond was set at $1,000. He's been ordered to have no contact with UPS stores or AT&T branches.

