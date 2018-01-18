Sheboygan police ask for help in search for 14-year-old Destiny Metzger

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a reported runaway, 14-year-old Destiny Metzger.

Officials say there is no reason to suspect any foul play at this time. Police have received recent reports that Destiny has been seen in area of the Sheboygan Mead Library.

Officials say Metzger is described as a female, white, 5’2″ tall, weighing 115 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was reported as a runaway on Jan. 3.

Anyone who may know Metzger’s whereabouts or may have any information is urged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department.