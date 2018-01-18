“Timeless and devastating:” In the Milwaukee Rep’s latest production a group of animals rise up, revolt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The latest production at the Milwaukee Rep takes us to a place where animals have taken over. So, how do you bring pigs, horses, birds and more to life? Carl spent the morning on the set of Animal Farm to show us.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Animal Farm (website)

Among the most famous political novels of all time, Animal Farm is a timeless and devastating allegory of idealism betrayed by the desire for personal power. When the animals of Manor Farm drive out their abusive farmer, they take over running the farm for themselves. Their experiment in collective leadership succeeds—until the pigs step into the vacuum of power created by the farmer’s expulsion, and betray the ideals of freedom and equality for all animals. This vibrant and moving production will breathe fresh life into a literary classic as resonant today as when it was first published.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Student Performances

• Student Matinee: Jan 30 and 31 at 10:30am

• Rep Immersion Day: Jan 23 and Feb 7 at 8:30am/11:00am

• Other Matinees: Jan 17 and 24 at 1:30pm

Age Recommendation: 5th grade and up

Content Advisory: Alcohol references, some violence

Topics: Tyranny, power, democracy, corruption, class stratification, literature adaptation