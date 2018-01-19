Caught on camera: West Allis police need help identifying theft suspect

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are looking for help to identify a suspect in connection to a theft at a business near 108th and Cleveland — as well as several other stores in southeastern Wisconsin.

Police say the subject is described as black male, in his 50’s, bald, glasses, gray goatee, 5’8″ tall, and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black trench coat and blue jeans.

The subject has been known to travel in a silver 4-door vehicle.

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact Detective Wroblewski of the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8081 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.