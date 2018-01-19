Dirty devices: How to keep your cellphone clean during flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Cases of the flu are spiking across the country. This hopefully means you're washing your hands more often -- but there's something else you should probably be cleaning, too.

"There's a lot that's going around right now," said Joe Hafermann, area sales manager with U.S. Cellular.

With the flu season nearing its peak, you want to protect yourself from harmful germs. But the reality is, the item most often in our hands can be downright filthy.

"The average person touches their phone about 2,600 times a day," said Hafermann.

While many people remember to wash their hands, and cover their cough, they can't remember the last time they cleaned their phone -- and they should.

"A recent study found that your cellphone actually has about ten times more bacteria on it than a toilet seat," said Hafermann.

Joe Hafermann, of U.S. Cellular, says there are ways to clean your cellphone without damaging the device. You can buy a disinfecting kit with spray and cloth at local stores.

Or...

"You can also just use a disinfectant wipe, you're going to want to ring it out first," Hafermann said.

Avoid getting moisture into your phone ports, which can damage the device. They pay attention to where your phone has been and in whose hands.

"As you're touching your phone, it's transferring constantly," said Hafermann.

While on the topic of cleanliness, make the following a general rule:

"Not taking your phone into the bathroom with you, because airborne bacteria will go around when you're in there," said Hafermann.

To prevent illness from spreading, U.S. Cellular recommends you avoid sharing your phone and wash your hands frequently.