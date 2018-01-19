Dog with terrible burns down her back recovering at Wisconsin Humane Society

***Warning: One of the images below is graphic, viewer discretion advised***

RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Racine Campus is caring for a stray dog who arrived at the shelter with terrible burns down her back.

According to WHS officials, two-year-old Annette was found by a Good Samaritan last month in Racine and brought to the Humane Society.

When she arrived, veterinary staff immediately provided medication to alleviate her pain, and she’s been on a treatment plan for several weeks. The cause of the burns is unknown, but due to the type of wound, veterinary staff suspect it was caused by a hot liquid.

Wisconsin Humane Society officials say despite the excruciating pain she endured, Annette remains a happy dog who loves every person she meets. She prefers cuddling over toys and melts hearts with her affectionate antics.

Annette is making slow but steady progress, but still needs time to recover.

Now, the Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for donations to help support her medical treatment, as they don’t receive government funding and rely on the community to provide lifesaving care for dogs like Annette.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit wihumane.org or call 414-431-6119.