Fire officials respond to rollover crash in Grafton; 3 transported to hospital

GRAFTON — Grafton fire officials responded to a rollover crash that happened near County Highway V and County Highway W, on Friday, January 19th.

Officials got the call shortly after 4:15 p.m.

According to the Grafton Fire Department, three people were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene show a large response from officials, and multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

The Grafton Fire Department was assisted by Port Washington Fire/Rescue and Cedarburg Fire Department.