“I need you to help me:” MCTS bus driver helps lost, cold 10-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver Brandon Weathers is being recognized for helping a lost and cold 10-year-old boy.

Weathers was driving his bus route when he spotted a little boy all alone. The temperature was -1 and the boy was only wearing sweatshirt.

MCTS said Weathers stopped brought the boy inside the bus to warm up as they waited for help.

"I need you to help me," the boy can be heard saying.

Authorities say the boy was lost more than five miles away from home.