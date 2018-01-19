Monster Jam will be performing at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready to get jacked this weekend at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. All the adrenaline of Monster Jam lands in town for three shows over the next two days. Carl spent the morning getting a preview.

About Monster Jam (website)

Feld Entertainment, the worldwide leader in live family entertainment, announced that tickets for Monster Jam® are on sale Tuesday, September 19 for Milwaukee and hundreds of other cities across the U.S. and Canada. The new season will bring motorsport fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family. This will be Monster Jam’s last time competing at the BMO Harris Bradley Center as it enters its 30th and final season.

Come on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum® on Friday, January 19 from Noon to 1 p.m. to get autographs from El Toro Loco driver Kayla Blood, Soldier Fortune Black Ops driver Tony Ochs and Grave Digger driver Tyler Menninga and see a life-sized inflatable Monster Jam Truck up close. and see a life-sized inflatable Monster Jam Truck – the largest recreational trucks in the world – up close. And feel good while you’re doing it by donating mittens to Milwaukee Public School’s Mitten Drive. The first 100 folks to show up and donate to the Mitten Drive will receive a free ticket voucher to Monster Jam's Triple Threat Series playing the BMOHBC this weekend and entrance into the Harley Davidson Museum for Friday, January 19. Additionally, MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant on the campus of the H-D Museum will have a Monster BBQ Pit Burger lunch special on Friday. Our friends from FM 106.1 will also be on site giving away prizes!

