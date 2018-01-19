× One lucky player! $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One lucky Wisconsin player is holding a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, January 17 Powerball drawing.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at the Speedway located at 110 West College Avenue in Milwaukee.

The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 3, 33, 37, 51 and 57 with a Powerball of 21. The Power Play number was 2.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday, January 20. The estimated jackpot is $78 million ($48.5 million cash).

HOW TO PLAY