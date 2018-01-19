× Police: 13-year-old boy shot, injured near 40th and Courtland; no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, January 19th.

Police were called out to the area near 40th and Courtland around 4:40 a.m.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot at a residence. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the area of 13th and W. Ring Street before being transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).