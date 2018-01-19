Police release preliminary investigative report on Las Vegas massacre

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released a preliminary investigative report about the October 1 mass shooting that left 58 people dead, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday. Lombardo said he was “going against normal protocols” in releasing the information because of public interest in the case. The report includes an overview of the incident, a sequence of events leading up to the attack, a brief profile of the gunman, Stephen Paddock, and an account of his planning of the attack.

Authorities say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock conducted extensive online searches for police and SWAT tactics and searched for other potential targets before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Friday that investigators believe Paddock had searched for several other public venues and took photographs of other potential sites.

A preliminary report about the shooting says Paddock searched for outdoor concert venues, the number of attendees at other concerts in Las Vegas and the number of people who go to the beach in Santa Monica, California.

The report also says Paddock also searched for information about several other hotels in Las Vegas.

Nick Crosby, a lawyer for the city’s police department, told a judge Tuesday that charges could be brought within 60 days.

“Without naming names, there are potential charges against others as a result of the ongoing investigation — is that fair?” asked Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish during a hearing in which CNN and other media outlets were seeking access to sealed court records about the probe.

“Yes,” Crosby told her, later adding, “But I’m not privy to all of the information with respect to what’s going on.”

Crosby did not identify who could be charged or what charges they might face, but he told the judge he had no information the charges pertained to the “actual murders.”

That development followed another earlier in the month, when hundreds of pages of federal court records, including multiple search warrant affidavits, were unsealed, revealing the inner workings of the early stages of the investigation. The records did not contain information regarding the current status of the investigation.

The affidavits revealed discussions among investigators about email exchanges they believe are related to the shooting.

“Try an ar before u buy. We have huge selection. Located in the las vegas area,” read one message sent to an account investigators believe was controlled by Paddock, the documents state.

Congressman pushes conspiracy theory

On Thursday night, a US congressman told Fox News that “nothing is adding up” in the investigation, before pushing a conspiracy theory without providing evidence to back up his claim.

“Recently, I have been made aware of what I believe to be credible evidence or credible information regarding potential terrorist infiltration through the southern border regarding this incident,” Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania told Tucker Carlson.

Following the attack, multiple ISIS communication channels claimed a “soldier of the Islamic State” carried out the attack, but gave no proof to support the claim. The FBI has said it has found “no connection with an international terrorist group.”

Catherine Lombardo, an attorney for victims of the Las Vegas shooting, also appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I will ask, with all due respect, congressman, unless you have specific evidence it seems a bit irresponsible to make that allegation or make that assertion,” she said.

“If you do have any evidence of that,” Lombardo continued, “I’m asking you right now to share it with us and tell us what that is.”

“I’m not able,” Perry said, before repeating that he received what he believes to be “credible evidence of a possible terrorist nexus.”