Record crowd sees Admirals fall to Griffins 5-2

MILWAUKEE — Playing in front of the largest crowd to see a hockey game at Panther Arena/the MECCA, the Admirals dropped a 5-2 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night.

A crowd of 9,444 witnessed the game, marking the first time the Admirals had ever drawn in excess of 9,000 fans at the historic arena.

Unfortunately for most in attendance, the Ads fell down early and couldn’t get enough offense to muster a comeback. Grand Rapids scored the game’s first three goals in the final five minutes of the first period, including a power-play tally with just 11 seconds to play in the opening frame.

Justin Kirkland and Anthony Richard each scored goals in the second period, pulling the Ads within two both times. However, on each occasion the Griffins were there to match the Milwaukee goal and never allowed the Admirals to pull within one.

Kirkland’s goal was a shorthanded tally and it was his first of the season, while Richard’s marker was his 11th of the campaign.

Anders Lindback suffered the loss in net for the Ads, just his seventh loss in regulation this year. He is still atop the AHL in wins with 18.

Milwaukee looks to get back on the winning track on Saturday night when they travel to Iowa to take on the Wild at 7 pm. The Admirals next home game is Tuesday night against the Cleveland Monsters.

