Robot duck helps kids with cancer

Great gadgets were on display at CES in Las Vegas, but one in particular caught my eye, a toy duck that looks like your typical stuffed animal. It turns out it was actually a robot to help kids dealing with cancer.

We talked to Aflac about their robotic stuffed animal called the “My Special Aflac Duck.” The company worked with robotics firm Sproutel to create a companion to comfort kids coping with childhood cancer. Aflac says they will donate as many ducks as necessary to every child affected by the disease. The duck makes sounds and kids can show their emotions through the duck, play with it and find comfort in it.

More information on the My Special Aflac Duck.