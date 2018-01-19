“Smashed display cases:” Suspects sought after burglary at Freedom Arms Unlimited in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc police are investigating a burglary that happened Friday morning, January 19th at Freedom Arms Unlimited — a gun shop located on Brown Street.

According to police, officers responded to the store around 1:30 a.m. for a burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, officers observed that the store had been burglarized. Officials say it appears multiple suspects broke the front door, entered the business, smashed display cases and removed firearms.

The suspects then exited back through the front door.

Police say they are still in the process of compiling a complete list of what was taken.

The incident remains under investigation.