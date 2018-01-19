× St. Francis Police: Man trying to break up family fight is stabbed, wounded

ST. FRANCIS — Two people are in custody and could face felony charges after a stabbing incident at a St. Francis apartment building late on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Officials say officers responded to an apartment building near Tripoli and Iowa just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a 911 call of a family dispute. While investigating the incident, officers learned of a stabbing victim that had taken himself to the hospital.

Police say the victim was stabbed inside another apartment while attempting to separate the same family members who were physically fighting. The stab wounds were non-life threatening.

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.