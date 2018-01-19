This unique, multi-purpose space in Milwaukee will host several pop-up shops

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at POP! POP! is a unique, multi-purpose space in Milwaukee that will be host to several pop-up shops, workshops, and more. The first pop up at POP! is this weekend. The theme for this market is 'things we love', with a focus towards all things pink, red and Valentine's Day. Featuring Twirly Birds, Sweet life Vintage, Kingdom of Rust and more. The Raucous Daucus Food Truck will also be there on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
