Rural Wisconsin woman’s body found frozen next to her car

TOWN OF HARMONY — Authorities in southern Wisconsin say a woman’s body was found frozen next to her car outside her rural home.

Rock County sheriff’s detectives are investigating but foul play is not suspected in the death of 52-year-old Lorie Hanson.

Capt. Todd Christiansen says Hanson’s body was found in her driveway just east of Janesville on Wednesday. Christiansen says she might have been there overnight.

Temperatures in the Janesville area reached minus 2 (minus 18 Celsius) on Tuesday night.

Christiansen tells The Janesville Gazette detectives found no signs of intoxication, and Hanson had no known injury or illness that might have contributed to the death.

Authorities say Hanson’s husband was out of town, could not contact her and asked his son to check on her.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.