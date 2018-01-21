× Alleged wrong-way driver shows up at police station after crash he ‘did not recall’ on I-94

MILWAUKEE — A Greenfield man, 61, was arrested for OWI, third offense, accused of driving the wrong way on I-94 and causing a crash involving two vehicles before fleeing the scene.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. on I-94 NB just south of Ryan Rd.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies found two vehicles that were substantially damaged with airbag deployment. One driver was transported to Froedtert Hospital as a precaution.

Both drivers indicated a vehicle had come across the freeway and into their lanes of traffic in the wrong direction, causing the crash and failing to remain at the scene. Other witnesses indicated the wrong-way driver got on the freeway from the northbound Ryan Rd. off-ramp heading south in the northbound lanes. Parts of the striking vehicle were left at the crash scene.

Oak Creek police notified county dispatch that they potentially had the striking vehicle and driver in their custody after Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials issued a “BOLO,” or be on the lookout alert.

An off-duty Oak Creek officer saw the Greenfield man sitting at the entrance to their police station.

Sheriff’s officials say the man said he had been drinking at his cousin’s house, but did not recall the crash.

Deputies performed field sobriety tests, and the Greenfield man tested .158. He was arrested for OWI, third offense, causing injury and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety. His previous OWI convictions occurred in May 2003 and August 2008. He faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted.