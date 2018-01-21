× Deputies recover revolver, suspected marijuana, heroin, cocaine in abandoned vehicle after attempted traffic stop

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a vehicle run a red light on Keefe Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 and turned to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed when the deputy activated his lights. The deputy called off the attempted traffic stop as the vehicle was driving recklessly and had pulled out of sight.

As the deputy returned to the freeway, he saw a vehicle of the same make coming to a stop in the intersection of 8th and Locust, and another vehicle that had been struck. An unidentified black male wearing a black jacket fled from the scene as the deputy arrived on scene. The driver of the car that was struck complained of side pain, but refused medical treatment.

During a search of the abandoned vehicle, authorities recovered a fully-loaded revolver and several small baggies of suspected marijuana, heroin and cocaine. The vehicle was not reported as stolen, and sustained severe front end damage and started on fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to put out the fire.

The scene was cleared at 6:50 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.