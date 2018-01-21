CDC: Info on flu activity in the U.S.
January 21
-
January 19
-
January 20
-
January 10
-
Flu widespread throughout the nation, 30 children dead
-
27 flu-related deaths so far in California, ‘above what we usually see’
-
-
Flu season soars in the United States, especially in the South
-
Got the flu? Here’s what leads to recovery
-
Health officials: Flu outbreak in Wisconsin upgraded to ‘severe’
-
Flu season is here, and experts are already concerned
-
Scientists seek super-shot for flu 100 years after pandemic
-
-
Texas school closes for ‘flu day’ amid outbreak
-
US flu season off to an early start; widespread in 7 states
-
Allergic to eggs? You can now get the flu shot, new guidelines say