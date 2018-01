PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Pewaukee’s own JJ Watt has been named a finalist in the NFL’s “Man of the Year” competition.

Other finalists include Benjamin Watson — Baltimore Ravens tight end and Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers tight end.

Watt and Jose Altuve were named the 2017 Sportspersons of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

You’ll recall, Watt raised more than $37 million in Hurricane Harvey relief aid and served as a beacon for what an athlete can do with their platform beyond sports.