Fatal wreck: Driver loses control of vehicle, hits concrete pole near 23rd and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning, Jan. 21 near 23rd and Center. It happened around 2:25 a.m.

According to police, a man was driving an SUV westbound on Center Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control and collided with a concrete pole.

The driver died at the scene.

At this time, it appears the Honda was the only vehicle involved and no other persons were injured.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Officer is working on identifying the male driver and MPD’s investigation is ongoing.