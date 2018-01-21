Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles will be underdogs one last time. Foles threw for three touchdowns and the Eagles made big play after big play, winning the NFC title in a stunning 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21.

Next up: the Eagles' first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, against the team that beat them then, AFC champion New England. The Patriots are already being favored by 5 to 6 points by odds makers.

Foles was on fire, throwing for 352 yards in a performance that might make the Philadelphia faithful miss injured Carson Wentz a whole lot less.

Patrick Robinson 's spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league's stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.

Super Bowl LII is Feb. 4.